Jason Mraz Shares Footage From His Wedding in 'Might as Well Dance' Music Video

Jason Mraz is letting fans in on his special day!

The 41-year-old singer released the music video for his new song, "Might as Well Dance" on Thursday, which includes footage from his wedding to Christina Carano. The two tied the knot surrounded by family and friends in a beautiful ceremony in Virginia in October 2015.

Mraz couldn't help but gush about the video -- or the catchy track -- on Instagram, calling it his "favorite song from the new album." "Might as Well Dance" will be featured on his upcoming album Know, which is set to drop on Aug. 10.

"'Might as Well Dance,' produced by @dremusic123 and featuring @moodymill on lead guitar, is a country-funk jam written to make my favorite someone smile. Check out the music video, directed by @jeffcoffmanfilm, to see who that special someone is," Mraz captioned a clip from the video on Instagram.

Mraz's wedding to Carano was a big surprise to fans at the time, but seemed to be in the works for a while.

"After several years of crushing on him, the stars finally aligned - and now he's my stud. We've created a really awesome life together and we make a great team," Carano told The Osider Magazine of her famous beau in 2015.

"He's the most loving, generous, and most hardworking man I know. These are the most attractive qualities I could ever ask for in a partner," she continued. "He inspires me and empowers me everyday to live my best life and he cares so deeply about the things that really matter. We're truly blessed in so many ways."

