Looking like a star doesn't require going under the knife.



Fillers continue to be a favorable choice for natural-looking facial enhancements, especially for the jawline.



"Right now, everyone wants this sculpted, chiseled jawline look. That's what everyone keeps asking and talking about," Dr. Deepak Raj Dugar, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, tells ET during a visit to his office.



"I think celebrities have made it seem normal to do them because they feel safe and they feel like they're not permanent," he continues. "I think permanent things like surgery scare people, getting a big surgical change versus filler, just a small injection here and there to give a subtle, soft change."



So which famous jawlines do his patients want to emulate the most? Dr. Dugar reveals that Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie and Olivia Culpo are common inspirations.



According to the New York Times, jawline enhancement has become recently popular among women thanks to social media selfies, when previously, a chiseled jawline has long been a focal masculine feature for men.

"This is one of the most popular procedures for gentlemen, the jawline enhancement, because they want to have that strong, masculine jawline that they may have had when they were younger and start to lose as they get older," Dr. Dugar notes.

Fifty-five percent of facial plastic surgeons noticed their patients focus on looking better in selfies, as seen in data collected by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in 2017.

In other words, the common presence of close-up pics on social media has fueled women to desire defined jawlines.

Dr. Dugar uses Restylane, a line of hyaluronic acid fillers, for a natural-looking finish. The filler is injected and layered underneath the muscle via a cannula "through one single entry point." This decreases the potential side effects of bruising, swelling and infection.



Before deciding to book the procedure, Dr. Dugar suggests that people do the research and find the right doctor.



"I would say the biggest thing is to do your research, find a board-certified physician and always consult and understand the risks and benefits before ever doing a cosmetic treatment," he says. "And remember, you don't need any of this. This is purely to enhance and tweak if you desire it."



See the before and after in the video above.

