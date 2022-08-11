Jay Cutler is getting candid about his divorce from Kristin Cavallari. During a recent appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, Cutler addressed their split and cleared up rumors that he cheated on the reality TV star.

"I've got 3 kids, so like at some point they're going to, they're gonna read stuff, they're gonna ask questions, so I've kind of steered clear of all of that," Cutler said when asked about his ex-wife's recent claims regarding their "toxic" marriage.

"If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff. I'm not going to go down that road about her. I mean, she's still the mother of the kids, and we had three kids together and we were together for I don't know how many years, eight. We were married for seven, I think together for nine to ten, and if that's the way she feels -- I mean, it's changed over the course of two and half years, but I also don't understand, it's two and half years," he continued.

While Cutler said he understands how Cavallari's feelings have changed over time, he doesn't totally agree with airing out their dirty laundry to the public.

"Why are we having these conversations in public? I mean, why are we doing this?" he continued. It's comical. It doesn't make sense. No, I don't care what changed. What's happened is what happened, and now we have to have this conversation now and it's like, 'Come on man, let's just, we're done here.'"

The former NFL star also addressed rumors that he cheated as the cause for their relationship's demise, and claims that their E! reality series, Very Cavallari, played a part in their downfall.

"Nope, never cheated," Cutler maintained. "I guess she fell out of love, or it was toxic, I mean, depends on the day I guess. I'm not for sure what she said, and I frankly don't care what she said. Like I said, it's been 2 and half years, we're done here. And I'm sure there will be a rebuttal to this, so stay tuned for that one."

Cavallari and Cutler wed in 2013 after a whirlwind courtship that started when Uncommon James founder was 23. After 10 years together, three kids and seven years of marriage, they made the decision to separate in 2020.

Cutler's comments about their divorce come after Cavallari appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast where she and host Alex Cooper discussed her highly publicized separation from Cutler. Like the revered quarterback, Cavallari maintained that their kids --Camden, Jaxon and Saylor -- are the reason she won't publicly acknowledge exactly what went wrong in their marriage.

"Because I have three kids with him, I'm very careful about what I say," she admitted. "If you and I didn't have microphones in front of us, I'd f**king tell you, but that's their dad and my oldest googles us now, and I just want to be very careful. My mom never said anything bad about my dad growing up and I really respected that, and I want to be that kind of mom."

Even still, while Cavallari called the relationship "toxic," she maintained that "nothing major" happened to end their time together.

"Nothing major happened at the end," Cavallari insisted. "I remember always asking my mom, 'But how am I going to know?' and she would just be like, 'You'll just know.' And I did, I just kinda knew. It's the scariest thing, it's also the saddest thing. I mean, it's so many emotions but it can also be the best thing."

"I think with any relationship, you just have to realize what are deal breakers for you. What's important to you and what's not?" she added. "I was really unhappy, I mean, and that was the bottom line. I was in an unhealthy relationship and so that, to me, is not worth it. Also, I didn't want my kids thinking that was normal and I wanted them to see me happy and see me eventually, not right now, but eventually see me with someone who really respects me and treats me the way I need to be treated."

