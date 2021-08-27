Jay Cutler's post-divorce love life isn't a walk in the park. On Wednesday, the 38-year-old athlete opened up about getting back in the dating game following his 2020 split from ex Kristin Cavallari and how it comes with a new set of challenges.

“It’s hard as hell, really,” Cutler explained during an episode of his Uncut With Jay Cutler podcast. “Meeting people is hard. I think finding out what people really want from you; I think that’s probably an issue.”

Cutler, who shares sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 5, with the 34-year-old reality star, went on to discuss how his role as a dad plays a big part in how dating is different for him than in the past. "I’m at a different phase of my life now with kids," he says. "Priorities have changed. It isn’t just a purely selfish play by my part.”

“The whole landscape has changed," he adds of how people meet nowadays. "There are apps, there’s Twitter, there’s Instagram, it’s a whole different ball game. You’re not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn’t exist anymore.”

Cutler's discussion on dating comes months after a source told ET in February that he had joined the celebrity dating app Raya. "Jay is on Raya. His profile says he is, 'Here just for friends,'" the source said. Prior to that, he was linked to Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy.

Cutler and Cavallari announced their decision to split after 10 years together in a joint statement, saying: "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

The former couple continues to successfully co-parent their three children together. "Things have been going well with Jay when it comes to co-parenting and neither side has any complaints," a source told ET in May.

During a May interview with Mr. Warburton, Cavallari opened up about the importance of remaining on good terms with Cutler for the sake of their children. "I always want my kids to see Jay and me as a united front," she said. "He's their father. That's important and they need to see that from me."

