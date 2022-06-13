Spending some quality time courtside! JAY-Z and Blue Ivy Carter -- his adorable daughter with wife Beyoncé -- spent the evening hanging out and watching the Boston Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

The duo made an appearance at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, for Game 5 of the NBA finals. An eyewitness tells ET that Blue got super embarrassed when she was shown on the Jumbotron, and also got a chance to hang around the Warriors' bench in the third quarter.

The moment was captured on video, when JAY-Z was featured on the screens and his appearance at the game was called out by the announcer -- all while his 10-year-old daughter looked on try to avoid being on the big screens.

Jay-Z is in the crowd with his daughter Blue Ivy 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aP6VIhuazM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2022

Blue, meanwhile, looked like a rock star in a black leather jacket and black t-shirt while rocking gold hoop earrings and a pair of black shades hanging from the neck of her shirt.

An eyewitness tells ET, "Blue is so cute and was so excited. She asked to go meet the players."

So, after the game, JAY-Z and Blue Ivy got the chance to greet some of the Warriors -- who beat the Celtics 104-94 -- including Steph Curry.

Curry shook Blue's hand and embraced her famous father, before complimenting Blue's shirt.

Blue celebrated her 10th birthday back in January, and her grandma, Tina Knowles-Lawson, took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Shortly after, Blue joined her mother during her powerful opening performance for this year's Oscars, at the Tragniew Park tennis courts in Compton, California, for her epic performance of "Be Alive."

