J.Crew Is Taking Up to 40% Off Spring Fashion: Shop Jeans, Poplin Shirts, Heels and More
The cool-casual brand J.Crew is bringing spring fashion deals you don't want to miss. Right now, J.Crew is offering up to 40% off spring fashion items including cardigans, sweaters, denim jeans, shirt dresses, sneakers, jackets, swimsuits, and more. Using the promo code WEEKEND, shoppers will get additional savings on top of full-priced and markdown styles.
J.Crew is a favorite among celebs for its classic, versatile clothes, including royals like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. Because there's so much to sift through, ET has narrowed the selection down to the best deals to pass on to you.
Ahead, shop ET's top picks from the J.Crew Sale.
Lightweight and rain-friendly — what more could you want in a spring jacket? This jacket is available in four different colors.
Casual never looked so cool with these classic J.Crew suede sneakers.
This denim jean is available in a variety of different washes and offers a comfortable fit.
Easy, breezy and at a fabulous discount.
Get ready for warmer temps with this ruched striped one piece that will keep you looking chic.
These strappy slingbacks are trendy yet sophisticated, and available in black, gold, and khaki.
This J Crew mix between a jacket and a cardigan is a perfect transitional piece for spring.
These are your new go-to heels for any spring outfit you want to give a little lift to.
Spring is the season for cropped jeans. Plus, they're great for showing off your shoes.
Everyone needs a classic button-up in their wardrobe, and this option is made of a crisp cotton-blend poplin.
