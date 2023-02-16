The cool-casual brand J.Crew is bringing spring fashion deals you don't want to miss. Right now, J.Crew is offering up to 40% off spring fashion items including cardigans, sweaters, denim jeans, shirt dresses, sneakers, jackets, swimsuits, and more. Using the promo code WEEKEND, shoppers will get additional savings on top of full-priced and markdown styles.

Shop J.Crew's Sale

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs for its classic, versatile clothes, including royals like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. Because there's so much to sift through, ET has narrowed the selection down to the best deals to pass on to you.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks from the J.Crew Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save on Spring Fashion Essentials at Michael Kors Presidents' Day Sale

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Spring 2023 Wardrobe

The Best Women's Running Shoes to Shop Ahead of Spring

Tory Burch Just Put Hundreds of New Spring Styles On Sale

16 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

Levi's Denim Sale at Macy's: Take 30% Off Essential Spring Jackets

The Best Transitional Sweaters to Keep You Warm from Winter to Spring

The 23 Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans for Spring

Y2K Fashion Trend Alert: Bella Hadid and More Rock Cargo Pants Craze

Your New Favorite Cardigans Have Arrived