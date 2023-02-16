Shopping

J.Crew Is Taking Up to 40% Off Spring Fashion: Shop Jeans, Poplin Shirts, Heels and More

By Amy Lee
The cool-casual brand J.Crew is bringing spring fashion deals you don't want to miss. Right now, J.Crew is offering up to 40% off spring fashion items including cardigans, sweaters, denim jeans, shirt dresses, sneakers, jackets, swimsuits, and more. Using the promo code WEEKEND, shoppers will get additional savings on top of full-priced and markdown styles.

Shop J.Crew's Sale

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs for its classic, versatile clothes, including royals like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. Because there's so much to sift through, ET has narrowed the selection down to the best deals to pass on to you. 

Ahead, shop ET's top picks from the J.Crew Sale.

New Perfect Lightweight Jacket
New perfect lightweight jacket
J.Crew
New Perfect Lightweight Jacket

Lightweight and rain-friendly — what more could you want in a spring jacket? This jacket is available in four different colors.

$188$95
J.Crew Trainers in Colorblock
J.Crew trainers in colorblock
J.Crew
J.Crew Trainers in Colorblock

Casual never looked so cool with these classic J.Crew suede sneakers. 

$118$71
WITH CODE WEEKEND
Slouchy-Straight Dad Jean
Slouchy-Straight Dad Jean
J.Crew
Slouchy-Straight Dad Jean

This denim jean is available in a variety of different washes and offers a comfortable fit. 

$148$89
WITH CODE WEEKEND
Cottage Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin
Cottage Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Cottage Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin

Easy, breezy and at a fabulous discount.

$128$77
WITH CODE WEEKEND
Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece in Stripe
Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece in Stripe
J.Crew
Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece in Stripe

Get ready for warmer temps with this ruched striped one piece that will keep you looking chic.

$138$83
WITH CODE WEEKEND
Anya Slingback Flats in Italian Linen
Anya Slingback Flats in Italian Linen
J.Crew
Anya Slingback Flats in Italian Linen

These strappy slingbacks are trendy yet sophisticated, and available in black, gold, and khaki. 

$198$119
WITH CODE WEEKEND
Textured Bouclé Lady Jacket
Textured Bouclé Lady Jacket
J.Crew
Textured Bouclé Lady Jacket

This J Crew mix between a jacket and a cardigan is a perfect transitional piece for spring.

$188$113
WITH CODE WEEKEND
Maisie Ankle-Strap Heels in Italian Suede
Maisie Ankle-Strap Heels in Italian Suede
J.Crew
Maisie Ankle-Strap Heels in Italian Suede

These are your new go-to heels for any spring outfit you want to give a little lift to. 

$198$119
WITH CODE WEEKEND
9" Demi-Boot Crop Jean
9" Demi-Boot Crop Jean
J.Crew
9" Demi-Boot Crop Jean

Spring is the season for cropped jeans. Plus, they're great for showing off your shoes.

$128$77
WITH CODE WEEKEND
Relaxed-fit Crisp Cotton Poplin Shirt
Relaxed-fit crisp cotton poplin shirt
J.Crew
Relaxed-fit Crisp Cotton Poplin Shirt

Everyone needs a classic button-up in their wardrobe, and this option is made of a crisp cotton-blend poplin.

$98$59
WITH CODE WEEKEND

