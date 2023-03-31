J.Crew is one of the best places to get cool-casual everyday essentials for a great deal. To ring in the arrival of spring, J.Crew is putting every full-priced item on their site on sale. From preppy staples to leather goods, you can refresh your spring and summer wardrobes with new arrivals including maxi dresses, swimsuits, denim and so much more.

Shop the J.Crew Sale

Now through Thursday, April 6, J.Crew is taking 40% nearly everything when you use the code SPRING — including styles already on sale for even bigger savings. Whether you are searching for a chic one-piece swimsuit for your next getaway or looking for a lightweight spring dress to wear this Easter Sunday, J.Crew's Sale has tons of options that will keep you looking stylish all season long.

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs and royals alike for its classic, versatile clothes and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. The sale includes standout items such as J.Crew's Colorblock Trainers and Willa Blazer that make the perfect additions to your outfit rotation. You'll want to act fast, because some popular items are already selling out in certain sizes.

Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from J.Crew's spring sale.

