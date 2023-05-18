J.Crew is one of the best places to get cool-casual everyday essentials for a great deal. To ring in the arrival of summer, J.Crew is giving shoppers extra savings on already discounted items. From preppy staples to leather goods, you can refresh your summer wardrobes with new arrivals including maxi dresses, swimsuits, denim and so much more.

Shop the J.Crew Sale

For a limited time, J.Crew is taking an extra 50% of select sale items when you use the code SHOPEARLY. Whether you are searching for a chic one-piece swimsuit for your next getaway or looking for a lightweight summer dress to wear this Memorial Day, J.Crew's Sale has tons of options that will keep you looking stylish all season long.

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs and royals alike for its classic, versatile clothes and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. The sale includes standout items such as J.Crew's relaxed denim shorts and Collection Taffeta O-ring cutout halter-neck maxi dress that make the perfect additions to your outfit rotation. You'll want to act fast, because some popular items are already selling out in certain sizes.

Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from J.Crew's sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

12 Colorful Sandals Under $50 to Brighten Up Your Summer Wardrobe

Save Up to 45% On Calpak Luggage for Your Summer Travels

Spanx's Summer Shorts Are On Sale Just in Time for Memorial Day

The Best Blushes for Summer: Shop Liquid, Powder and Cream Formulas

20 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear This Spring and Summer

Get Ready for Summer With 30% Off Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts

15 Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water in This Summer

Get a $30 Costco Shop Card When You Sign Up for a 1-Year Membership

The Best Face and Body Bronzers for Glowing Skin All Summer Long

Ayesha Curry's New Collab With Pottery Barn Is a Slam Dunk for Summer