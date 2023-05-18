Shopping

J.Crew's Sale Is Here to Refresh Your Closet With An Extra 50% Off Must-Have Summer Staples

By Amy Lee
J.Crew is one of the best places to get cool-casual everyday essentials for a great deal. To ring in the arrival of summer, J.Crew is giving shoppers extra savings on already discounted items. From preppy staples to leather goods, you can refresh your summer wardrobes with new arrivals including maxi dresses, swimsuits, denim and so much more. 

For a limited time, J.Crew is taking an extra 50% of select sale items when you use the code SHOPEARLY. Whether you are searching for a chic one-piece swimsuit for your next getaway or looking for a lightweight summer dress to wear this Memorial Day, J.Crew's Sale has tons of options that will keep you looking stylish all season long.

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs and royals alike for its classic, versatile clothes and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. The sale includes standout items such as J.Crew's relaxed denim shorts and Collection Taffeta O-ring cutout halter-neck maxi dress that make the perfect additions to your outfit rotation. You'll want to act fast, because some popular items are already selling out in certain sizes.

Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from J.Crew's sale.  

Violeta made-in-Italy sandals with crystals
Violeta made-in-Italy sandals with crystals
J.Crew
Violeta made-in-Italy sandals with crystals

This season's all about tapping into playful prints and vibrant colors, which means this eye-catching style is essential to your summer sandal collection.

$248$39
WITH CODE SHOPEARLY
Ruffle-collar mini dress in Liberty D'Anjo Coast fabric
Ruffle-collar mini dress in Liberty D'Anjo Coast fabric
J.Crew
Ruffle-collar mini dress in Liberty D'Anjo Coast fabric

A timeless floral print cinched-waist mini dress that will never go out of style.

$228$52
WITH CODE SHOPEARLY
Collection taffeta O-ring cutout halter-neck maxi dress
Collection taffeta O-ring cutout halter-neck maxi dress
J.Crew
Collection taffeta O-ring cutout halter-neck maxi dress

You'll look like the definition of elevated style in this flowy, vibrant halter-neck maxi. Perfect for any special occasion you may have this summer and beyond.

$398$104
WITH CODE SHOPEARLY
FormKnit one-shoulder elbow-sleeve T-shirt in stripe
FormKnit one-shoulder elbow-sleeve T-shirt in stripe
J.Crew
FormKnit one-shoulder elbow-sleeve T-shirt in stripe

This easy-to-wear elbow sleeve one-shoulder t-shirt is a chic look for any summer evening. 

$50$10
WITH CODE SHOPEARLY
Ruched femme swim dress in blushing meadow
Ruched femme swim dress in blushing meadow
J.Crew
Ruched femme swim dress in blushing meadow

A one-piece swimsuit sure to fit every body type. Relax in comfort and style this summer.

$138$48
WITH CODE SHOPEARLY
Relaxed Denim Short in Baxter Street Wash
Relaxed Denim Short in Baxter Street Wash
J.Crew
Relaxed Denim Short in Baxter Street Wash

These denim shorts feature a mid-rise and a laid-back, relaxed fit to keep you comfortable on warm summer days. 

$90$63
WITH CODE SUNNY
Relaxed-fit Crisp Cotton Poplin Shirt
Relaxed-fit crisp cotton poplin shirt
J.Crew
Relaxed-fit Crisp Cotton Poplin Shirt

Everyone needs a classic button-up in their wardrobe, and this option is made of a crisp cotton-blend poplin.

$98$69
WITH CODE SUNNY
Maisie Ankle-Strap Heels in Italian Suede
Maisie Ankle-Strap Heels in Italian Suede
J.Crew
Maisie Ankle-Strap Heels in Italian Suede

These are your new go-to heels for any summer outfit you want to give a little lift to. 

$198$139
WITH CODE SUNNY
9" Demi-Boot Crop Jean
9" Demi-Boot Crop Jean
J.Crew
9" Demi-Boot Crop Jean

Summer is the season for cropped jeans. Plus, they're great for showing off your shoes.

$128$51
WITH CODE SHOPEARLY
New Perfect Lightweight Jacket
New perfect lightweight jacket
J.Crew
New Perfect Lightweight Jacket

Lightweight and rain-friendly — what more could you want in a jacket? Snag this to be prepared for those random summer thunderstorms.

$188$75
WITH CODE SHOPEARLY

