J.Crew's Sale Is Here to Refresh Your Closet With An Extra 50% Off Must-Have Summer Staples
J.Crew is one of the best places to get cool-casual everyday essentials for a great deal. To ring in the arrival of summer, J.Crew is giving shoppers extra savings on already discounted items. From preppy staples to leather goods, you can refresh your summer wardrobes with new arrivals including maxi dresses, swimsuits, denim and so much more.
For a limited time, J.Crew is taking an extra 50% of select sale items when you use the code SHOPEARLY. Whether you are searching for a chic one-piece swimsuit for your next getaway or looking for a lightweight summer dress to wear this Memorial Day, J.Crew's Sale has tons of options that will keep you looking stylish all season long.
J.Crew is a favorite among celebs and royals alike for its classic, versatile clothes and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. The sale includes standout items such as J.Crew's relaxed denim shorts and Collection Taffeta O-ring cutout halter-neck maxi dress that make the perfect additions to your outfit rotation. You'll want to act fast, because some popular items are already selling out in certain sizes.
Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from J.Crew's sale.
This season's all about tapping into playful prints and vibrant colors, which means this eye-catching style is essential to your summer sandal collection.
A timeless floral print cinched-waist mini dress that will never go out of style.
You'll look like the definition of elevated style in this flowy, vibrant halter-neck maxi. Perfect for any special occasion you may have this summer and beyond.
This easy-to-wear elbow sleeve one-shoulder t-shirt is a chic look for any summer evening.
A one-piece swimsuit sure to fit every body type. Relax in comfort and style this summer.
These denim shorts feature a mid-rise and a laid-back, relaxed fit to keep you comfortable on warm summer days.
Everyone needs a classic button-up in their wardrobe, and this option is made of a crisp cotton-blend poplin.
These are your new go-to heels for any summer outfit you want to give a little lift to.
Summer is the season for cropped jeans. Plus, they're great for showing off your shoes.
Lightweight and rain-friendly — what more could you want in a jacket? Snag this to be prepared for those random summer thunderstorms.
RELATED CONTENT:
12 Colorful Sandals Under $50 to Brighten Up Your Summer Wardrobe
Save Up to 45% On Calpak Luggage for Your Summer Travels
Spanx's Summer Shorts Are On Sale Just in Time for Memorial Day
The Best Blushes for Summer: Shop Liquid, Powder and Cream Formulas
20 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear This Spring and Summer
Get Ready for Summer With 30% Off Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts
15 Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water in This Summer
Get a $30 Costco Shop Card When You Sign Up for a 1-Year Membership
The Best Face and Body Bronzers for Glowing Skin All Summer Long
Ayesha Curry's New Collab With Pottery Barn Is a Slam Dunk for Summer