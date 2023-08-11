Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez announced Friday that they will establish a Maui Fund in response to the deadly wildfires that began earlier this week, dedicating $100 million to the cause.

"Jeff and I are heartbroken by what’s happening in Maui," Sanchez wrote on Instagram. "We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated. The immediate needs are important, and so is the longer term rebuilding that will have to happen -- even after much of the attention has subsided. Jeff and I are creating a Maui Fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves."

Wildfires began to ravage Maui, Hawaii, on Tuesday night as a result of draught conditions and hurricane weather. According to the Associated Press, the death toll has risen to at least 55 people. Additionally, the historic Lahaina Town was completely destroyed.

Several celebrities have offered support in response to the tragedy.

Oprah Winfrey visited the island, offering personal assistance and donations at a local shelter. ET learned that the media mogul -- who owns a home on the island -- went to the shelter to ask firsthand what items were most needed. She then left to purchase those products and returned to distribute them in person. Winfrey is said to be planning to offer more support to those impacted by the devastation as it becomes clear which funds will be most helpful in both the short-term and long-term rebuilding.

"It's a little overwhelming," she told BBC in a somber interview from inside the shelter. "But I'm really so pleased to have so many people supporting and people are just bringing what they can and doing what they can."

Jason Momoa, who was born in Honolulu, also spoke out via Instagram. "We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and 'ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires," Momoa wrote, sharing a series of posts that included information about the event.

Mick Fleetwood also expressed devastation over the situation, and revealed on Instagram that his restaurant, Fleetwood's on Front St., has been destroyed amid the tragedy.

"Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for Maui and many are suffering unimaginable loss," he captioned a photo of the iconic restaurant, which he opened in downtown Lahaina in 2012.

"Fleetwood's on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members," he continued. "On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come."

