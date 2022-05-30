Jeff Gladney, Arizona Cardinals Cornerback, Dead at 25

Jeff Gladney, Arizona Cardinals cornerback and a former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, died Monday at the age of 25. Gladney's agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed the news to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, following a car accident in Dallas.

Gladney's fatal accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound services lanes of Woodall Rogers Freeway at Allen Street, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office (per WFAA Channel 8). Gladney was one of two victims in the crash. The second victim has not been identified, as the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Gladney entered the NFL in 2020 after mounting a stellar run at TCU, leaving the Horned Frogs with first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019 after earning second-team All-Big 12 honors the year prior. A native of New Boston, Texas, a town not far northeast of Dallas, Gladney was one of the most coveted talents at his position heading into the draft, and spent his first season with the Vikings before signing with the Arizona Cardinals this past March, as a part of their free agency haul.

The news of his passing has created an outpouring of grief from those who knew him best, including Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who played alongside Gladney at TCU.

"Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man," Reagor tweeted. "Ain't too much more I can take man, damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney. Brother watch over me please."

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!



R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

Gladney's Cardinals teammate, J.J. Watt, also mourned the loss on social media, writing "Just tragic. Rest In Peace Jeff."

Following the news, the NFL released a statement about Gladney's passing, tweeting, "The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FgN5T62q3I — NFL (@NFL) May 30, 2022

The Vikings, Cardinals and TCU athletic director, Jeremiah Donati, released statements of their own as well. (per WFAA).

This story was originally published by CBS Sports on Monday, May 30 at 5:39 p.m.

