Jeff Goldblum Honored With Shirtless 25-Foot Statue in London

Jeff Goldbum has just received a rare, wonderfully selfie-friendly honor -- a 25-foot statue of his lovable Jurassic Park character, Ian Malcolm, was constructed beside London’s Tower Bridge. Like in the classic scene following Malcolm’s injury, the sculpture features Goldblum striking a sensual reclining position, his shirt falling open.

The giant tribute to the debonair mathematician portrayed by the actor was commissioned by Now TV to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the dino-filled original film that launched a successful franchise – including the latest chapter, this summer’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Goldblum does appear in the new flick, but he doesn’t share any screen time with stars and love interests Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt. However, the ravishing redhead admitted to her own dear old dad, Ron Howard, who interviewed her for ET, that she believes her character, Claire, could be carrying a torch for Goldblum’s gregarious alter ego.

“I have this theory that Dr. Ian Malcolm and Claire, that there would be this undeniable chemistry between them and that, like, maybe they belong together,” she teased back in May. One look at this statue and we can certainly see why.

