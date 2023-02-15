Jen Shah is honoring her family amid her impending prison sentence. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, who is due to surrender herself to prison on Feb. 17, took to her Instagram Stories Wednesday to show off a tattoo she got in honor of her husband, Sharrieff, and their two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar.

Shah shared a photo of the inside of her arm, which has her husband's and sons' names written out in cursive.

"Sharrieff, Omar, Sharrieff," the tattoo reads.

She also shared her son Omar's new tattoo on his forearm reading "Keiki," which means child in Hawaiian.

The ink comes just one month after Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, plus five years of supervised release for her alleged involvement in a money laundering scheme.

After the sentence was handed down last month, the 49-year-old tearfully apologized to her husband, and her two sons, who, according to ABC News, were seated behind her.

"I am profoundly and deeply sorry," Shah said, the news outlet reported.

ABC News also reported that Judge Sidney Stein relayed he was "a little concerned" that the Housewives' manager was in the courtroom and warned her against trying to profit from her crime. The judge also urged her to focus on restitution to the victims involved. ABC News also reported that the judge questioned whether Shah was still selling "Free Jen" or "Justice for Jen" merchandise, but the judge was told the merchandise was taken down from her website and proceeds from prior sales would be used to pay restitution.

"With today’s sentence, Jennifer Shah finally faces the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. "These individuals were lured in by false promises of financial security, but in reality, Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it. This conviction and sentence demonstrate once again that we will continue to vigorously protect victims of financial fraud and hold accountable those who engage in fraudulent schemes."

Back in July 2022, the reality star appeared in Manhattan federal court and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. The second count, conspiracy to commit money laundering, was dropped at the time.

In December, Shah filed a petition with the presiding judge asking for a reduced sentence of three years behind bars, instead of the advisory sentencing of 11 to 14 years in prison. She faced a potential maximum of 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Along with her guilty plea, the Bravo celebrity agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and to pay restitution of up to $9.5 million.

