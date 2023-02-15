Jen Shah Gets Tattoos Honoring Her Husband and Children Ahead of Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley Slams Jen Shah and Reacts to Getting More Prison …
Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her New Jersey House Built for Entertain…
Raquel Welch, Iconic Sex Symbol, Dead at 82
Tristan Thompson Apologizes for His 'Wrong Decisions' in Emotion…
Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly Following GRAMMY Loss With T…
Drew Barrymore Gets Emotional During Chat With Pamela Anderson
Chris Stapleton Reacts to His National Anthem Performance at Sup…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Knew During GRAMMYs His…
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
A$AP Rocky Proudly Cheers on Rihanna During Her Super Bowl Halft…
Audrina Patridge Mourns 15-Year-Old Niece Sadie's Death
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth to Baby Boy, First Child With …
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup After He’s ‘Electro…
Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s Star-Studded Wedding Ce…
North West Draws Impressive Pencil Sketches of Kris Jenner and B…
Baz Luhrmann Says Priscilla Presley Was Initially ‘Cynical’ Abou…
Is 'Yellowstone' Ending? Why Kevin Costner Is Possibly Looking t…
Wendi McLendon-Covey Gushes Over Anthony Michael Hall Joining ‘T…
Gwendlyn Brown Says Dad Kody Has Changed Because He Can't 'Manip…
Jen Shah is honoring her family amid her impending prison sentence. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, who is due to surrender herself to prison on Feb. 17, took to her Instagram Stories Wednesday to show off two tattoos she got in honor of her husband, Sharrieff, and their two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar.
The first tattoo Shah shared appears on her forearm and features the word, "Keiki," which means child in Hawaiian. A second photo shows the inside of her arm, which has her husband's and sons' names written out in cursive.
"Sharrieff, Omar, Sharrieff," the tattoo reads.
The ink comes just one month after Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, plus five years of supervised release for her alleged involvement in a money laundering scheme.
After the sentence was handed down last month, the 49-year-old tearfully apologized to her husband, and her two sons, who, according to ABC News, were seated behind her.
"I am profoundly and deeply sorry," Shah said, the news outlet reported.
ABC News also reported that Judge Sidney Stein relayed he was "a little concerned" that the Housewives' manager was in the courtroom and warned her against trying to profit from her crime. The judge also urged her to focus on restitution to the victims involved. ABC News also reported that the judge questioned whether Shah was still selling "Free Jen" or "Justice for Jen" merchandise, but the judge was told the merchandise was taken down from her website and proceeds from prior sales would be used to pay restitution.
"With today’s sentence, Jennifer Shah finally faces the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. "These individuals were lured in by false promises of financial security, but in reality, Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it. This conviction and sentence demonstrate once again that we will continue to vigorously protect victims of financial fraud and hold accountable those who engage in fraudulent schemes."
Back in July 2022, the reality star appeared in Manhattan federal court and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. The second count, conspiracy to commit money laundering, was dropped at the time.
In December, Shah filed a petition with the presiding judge asking for a reduced sentence of three years behind bars, instead of the advisory sentencing of 11 to 14 years in prison. She faced a potential maximum of 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release.
Along with her guilty plea, the Bravo celebrity agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and to pay restitution of up to $9.5 million.
RELATED CONTENT:
Heather Gay on 'RHOSLC' Without Jen Shah and New Memoir 'Bad Mormon'
Jen Shah Explains Why She Skipped Planned Interview with Andy Cohen
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison
Related Gallery