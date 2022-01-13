Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwback With Janet Jackson

Jenna Dewan is looking back at her time as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson.

Dewan took to Instagram Thursday to share a sweet set of throwback photos and a message to Jackson about how the icon allowed her to live out one of her "biggest dreams."

"TBT to living out one of my biggest dreams. I had one goal and one goal only when moving to LA… and that was touring with the legend herself. I not only had one of the most incredible experiences of my life touring with Janet but she also showed me just how powerful a woman can be while still having unwavering kindness and respect for everyone around her," Dewan wrote alongside photos posing and dancing beside Jackson. "Truly an experience of a lifetime. I love you @janetjackson ! 😘😘."

Along with the photos was a clip from Jackson's State of the World Tour, which showed the "Rhythm Nation" singer introducing her dancers, or as she called them, "the kids." In the snippet, Jackson introduced Dewan before giving the dancer a big hug on stage.

Jackson commented on Dewan's post, simply leaving behind a pair of kissy face emojis.

These days, Dewan is focusing on her acting career and being a mom to her two kids, 8-year-old Everly, whom she shares with her ex, Channing Tatum, and 1-year-old Callum, whom she recently welcomed with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.

ET spoke with Dewan last October at the Variety Power of Women event at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, about how Everly, whom she calls Evie, has adjusted to being a big sister and about her upcoming wedding plans.

"She is amazing. She is a really good big sister," Dewan told ET of Evie. "I am every day impressed by her. She is helpful, she is funny, she plays with him. He adores her."

Being a mom to a daughter is one reason why Dewan was excited to be at Variety's event. For her, it shows how you should be "living for your truest, highest, best self, and going after your dreams, and believing in yourself, and at the same time putting your family first," she said.

"She sees that I have my priorities in the right place, but she also sees that I love what I do, and I am able to go after that, and work hard, and fail and succeed, and all of that," Dewan said of her daughter. "I think that that is good for little girls to see."

Dewan's fiancé agrees, and makes it a point to support "powerful women in all ways," she said.

"He really supports me and believes in me. He actually makes me feel wonderful about all of the different aspects of myself, and my work, and life and as a mom," Dewan said of Kazee. "He is so, so supportive. It is great."

Although they got engaged back in February 2020, Dewan said they "are literally still just talking about" plans for their wedding.

"We got engaged, had Callum, and then COVID quarantine happened, so obviously our priorities were more on keeping ourselves safe," Dewan told ET. "I think when we are able to have a safe gathering and life kind of relaxes a bit we can focus on that."

"I know we want it to be intimate, and [for] the people we love the most, and not a huge affair," Dewan added of her nuptials. "[We want] something that is really meaningful. There is no rush."

