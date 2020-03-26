Little Callum Kazee is taking in the world!

Steve Kazee took to Instagram on Thursday to share a new photo of his and Jenna Dewan's bundle of joy, this time a cute shot of his face. The newborn, who was born on March 6, locks eyes with the camera in the striking pic, which shows him all bundled up in a gray swaddle adorned with white stars.

The 3-week-old baby boy has clearly entranced his actor dad, who captioned the sweet snap, "Hello my son...welcome to earth."

Fans and famous friends couldn't get enough of the adorable pic, gushing over Callum in the comments.

In a new interview with People this week, Dewan praised how Kazee has transformed into a dad. Callum is his first child, while Dewan is already mom to daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum.

"It was incredible to watch the awe in his eyes of experiencing birth for the very first time, and the first time he laid eyes on our son," Dewan shared. "He was crying the whole time and he cut the umbilical cord. Seeing his transformation of becoming a dad was one of the best things I've ever witnessed. It was beautiful. Birth is such a bonding experience, you're transformed at the end of it."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Dewan Emotionally Describes Steve Kazee's 'Transformation' Into a Dad

Jenna Dewan Posts Quarantine Selfie 1 Week After Giving Birth to Son Callum

Jenna Dewan Shares Makeup-Free Photo While Snuggling With Newborn Son Callum

Jenna Dewan Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Steve Kazee This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery