Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy and Val Chmerkovskiy are celebrating their nuptials all over again!

The Dancing With the Stars lovebirds, who tied the knot in April, held a second wedding reception on Friday, June 28 at the Riverside Country Club in Utah for friends and family who could not make their Los Angeles reception, a rep for Jenna tells ET.

Utah is Jenna's home state, where plenty of her relatives still reside, the 25-year-old dancer's rep adds. The brunette beauty looked lovely in a white Tony Ward Couture gown from Kleinfeld Bridal, while Val, 33, dressed to impress in a classy suit from Brooks Brothers.

Jenna and Val couldn't have looked more in love in the stunning photos from the ceremony, which were shot by photographer Aubree Carter.

A few days after the celebration, Jenna shared via Instagram that "this has been the best week" of her entire life.

"The pure love I have been surrounded by these past few days is indescribable," she mused. "Round 2 of wedding celebrations here in my hometown. We had every single member of my immediate family (22 of us) together for the first time in two years, the entire Chmerkovskiy family made the trip out to Utah, and all my neighbors and friends I grew with."

"I don’t think I have stopped smiling from ear to ear," she continued. "Get ready for me to blow up your feed with some of my favorite pics from this week and our reception!!"

Since tying the knot earlier this year, Jenna and Val have seemingly been loving the newlywed life. The two appeared to be having a blast on their tropical and romantic honeymoon in April, just days after saying "I do" at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

See some of their breathtaking beachside snaps below:

