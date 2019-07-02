News

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Celebrate Nuptials Again With Stunning Ceremony in Utah

By Desiree Murphy‍
Jenna and Val Chmerkovskiy
Aubree Carter/@aubreebellephotography

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy and Val Chmerkovskiy are celebrating their nuptials all over again!

The Dancing With the Stars lovebirds, who tied the knot in April, held a second wedding reception on Friday, June 28 at the Riverside Country Club in Utah for friends and family who could not make their Los Angeles reception, a rep for Jenna tells ET.

Utah is Jenna's home state, where plenty of her relatives still reside, the 25-year-old dancer's rep adds. The brunette beauty looked lovely in a white Tony Ward Couture gown from Kleinfeld Bridal, while Val, 33, dressed to impress in a classy suit from Brooks Brothers.

Val and Jenna Chmerkovskiy second wedding reception
Aubree Carter/@aubreebellephotography

Jenna and Val couldn't have looked more in love in the stunning photos from the ceremony, which were shot by photographer Aubree Carter.

Jenna and Val Chmerkovskiy in Utah
Aubree Carter/@aubreebellephotography

Jenna Johnson in Utah
Aubree Carter/@aubreebellephotography

A few days after the celebration, Jenna shared via Instagram that "this has been the best week" of her entire life.

"The pure love I have been surrounded by these past few days is indescribable," she mused. "Round 2 of wedding celebrations here in my hometown. We had every single member of my immediate family (22 of us) together for the first time in two years, the entire Chmerkovskiy family made the trip out to Utah, and all my neighbors and friends I grew with."

"I don’t think I have stopped smiling from ear to ear," she continued. "Get ready for me to blow up your feed with some of my favorite pics from this week and our reception!!"

View this post on Instagram

This has been the best week of my entire life. The pure love I have been surrounded by these past few days is indescribable. . Round 2 of wedding celebrations here in my hometown. We had every single member of my immediate family (22 of us) together for the first time in two years, the entire Chmerkovskiy family made the trip out to Utah, and all my neighbors and friends I grew with. I don't think I have stopped smiling from ear to ear. Get ready for me to blow up your feed with some of my favorite pics from this week and our reception!!

A post shared by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy (@dance10jenna) on

Since tying the knot earlier this year, Jenna and Val have seemingly been loving the newlywed life. The two appeared to be having a blast on their tropical and romantic honeymoon in April, just days after saying "I do" at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

See some of their breathtaking beachside snaps below: 

View this post on Instagram

Honeymoonin’

A post shared by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy (@dance10jenna) on

View this post on Instagram

Got to explore the beautiful island of St. Lucia with my love yesterday. As we ventured between one pristine location to the next I asked Jenna how she was doing (and yes I sounded just like the typical New Yawkah “how you doin”). She replied, “I’m just grateful.” Perfect response to a perfect day. As common as it is to see it written in captions nowadays gratitude is truly an essential ingredient to happiness and I don’t think there is ever enough of it. I struggle with anxiety and doubt almost on a daily basis. It comes in waves. Even in paradise, even alongside my true love, even with my health, and the luxury of streaming the last episode of G.o.T. there is still a periodical feeling of ... Whatever that feeling is I find action and a reminder of gratitude to be the remedy. Every time. It’s one of the few things in life you can’t have enough of. The mind is a tricky maze and sometimes your ego is trapped right in the middle of it. But you, the real you, not your ego but you are in control. Take steps to find your peace by taking action on your dreams and all of your ambitions, and throughout consistently remind yourself of one of the best most fruitful mindsets you can have... a sense of gratitude. The state of gratitude will lead you to a place of peace and love. Atleast it does for me... every time. And boy are there things to be grateful for in this beautiful world of ours. Peace and love.. may your day be full of both. ✌🏼+♥️ . . If you ever run out of things to be grateful for.. feel free to reach out and I’ll help. . “It’s not joy that makes us grateful, it’s gratitude that makes us joyful.” . #thanksforlistening #gratitude #peace #love #health

A post shared by Val (@valentin) on

View this post on Instagram

B&W

A post shared by Val (@valentin) on

View this post on Instagram

My gorgeous wife ♥️👑 . She would never post this pic, so I will. This beautiful soul exemplifies purity and class all while not pretending to be perfect. She’s perfectly flawed and that’s exactly what makes her who she is. Sorry I’m speaking on her behalf but after I took this picture she said ‘I would never post this’ which made me even more inclined to do so. She’s a wild flame beautifully controlled by her own moral compass. I adore that about her even though I’m frustrated for her at times cause that compass leads to a much more difficult road to travel at times, especially in today’s world. In my eyes she is perfect, and I am extraordinarily proud to be her companion her partner her husband. Oh and I make a pretty dope photographer 😄

A post shared by Val (@valentin) on

View this post on Instagram

Last full day in paradise ☀️

A post shared by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy (@dance10jenna) on

