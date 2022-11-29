Jenna Ortega Reveals She Choreographed Iconic 'Wednesday' Dance Sequence
'Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Had an 'Unspoken Agreement' With Chris…
Collin Gosselin Sends Siblings Emotional Message After Not Speak…
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Accuses Kody of Using Her for Money
Savannah Chrisley Gets Emotional Amid Parents Todd and Julie's P…
'Sister Wives': Christine and Kody Brown's Daughter Mykelti Give…
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional Over Blake Shelton's 'V…
Ashton Kutcher Feels 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Revealing Battle …
Ryan Reynolds on How He’s Preparing for Baby No. 4 | ET’s The Do…
Jessie James Decker Claps Back at Photoshop Claims About Her Chi…
'Love Is Blind' Stars SK and Raven Confirm Split Amid Cheating A…
How Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Are Moving Forward After Hea…
Chase Chrisley Seemingly Hints at His Parents’ Sentencing in New…
Todd & Julie Chrisley Sentenced: Legal Expert Breaks Down What I…
Kylie Jenner Explains Why She Stopped Posting So Much on Social …
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Look Into Thanksgiving Celebrations …
Todd Chrisley Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Tax Evasion, W…
'Sister Wives': Christine Cries as She Says Goodbye to Family Ah…
‘Firefly Lane’: Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke on Emotional Go…
Jenna Ortega and her Wednesday co-stars are sharing behind-the-scenes secrets from the Netflix series, including one memorable scene where her titular character, Wednesday Addams, does a captivating yet bizarre dance.
In a new video recently posted to Still Watching Netflix, one of the streaming service's official YouTube channels, Ortega revealed she was actually the one who choreographed Wednesday's now-iconic dance, featured in the fourth episode. The scene takes place after Wednesday begrudgingly attends the Rave'N dance at Nevermore Academy and, not being socially adept, captures everyone's attention through her unique dancing skills.
"I actually felt really insecure about this," the 20-year-old actress revealed while watching the dance sequence alongside co-stars Emma Myers, who plays Enid, and Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler. "I choreographed that myself and I think it's very obvious that I'm not a dancer or choreographer."
"No, it's amazing!" Doohan argued, while Myers earlier shared that the scene is one of her favorites of the series.
"I can watch an entire show of just this," said co-star Percy Hynes White, who portrays Xavier.
Ortega, meanwhile, couldn't help but have a few laughs while watching Wednesday put her own spin on the dance moves as she rocked the dance floor with Tyler.
Watch the cast react to the memorable dance sequence below.
Wednesday is streaming now on Netflix.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie on Shocking Ending
Why Jenna Ortega Wore a Black Veil to 'Wednesday' Premiere
'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega on 'Unspoken Agreement' With Christina Ricci