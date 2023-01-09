Jenna Ortega Spotted Boarding Plane Ahead of Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega is out and about! Last week, the 20-year-old actress was spotted being dropped off at the airport in Toronto. Ortega, dressed in sweats with her headphones resting on her shoulders, hugged a friend before boarding a flight with her bodyguard in tow.
Ortega was most likely catching a flight back to Los Angeles, as she is set to take the stage and present at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday. Not only that, Ortega is nominated for Best Actress TV Series -- Musical or Comedy for her role as Wednesday in the wildly popular Netflix series.
Ortega's outing also came the same week that it was announced that Wednesday has been renewed for a second season.
In November, ET spoke with Ortega about her hopes for her character following season one’s cliffhanger.
"I kind of want her to be darker," she said. "I want her to get more in the nitty-gritty of things and not play things so safe, because there are a lot of lines about her saving the school and doing whatever. But for me, her main drive with the monster is of a competitiveness. Kind of, 'Man, how's this guy doing this?'"
Ortega added, "I think I want it to continue down an antihero stream rather than a typical hero."
Season 1 of Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.
