Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer React to Romance Rumors Following 'Friends' Reunion
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had Friends fans in a frenzy following their admission at the HBO Max reunion special that they had a mutual crush on each other during the early seasons of the show. Now they're addressing tabloid reports that their relationship has turned romantic.
Closer claimed on Monday that the reunion "stirred up feelings" for 52-year-old Aniston and 54-year-old Schwimmer and that they've been spending time together at her home. However, an ET source tells us that Aniston and Schwimmer are not dating or romantically involved.
Reps for both actors also told Huffington Post UK that the romance reports are not true.
During the Friends: The Reunion special, Aniston and Schwimmer shared that the on-screen chemistry between their beloved characters, Rachel Green and Ross Gellar, was real.
"The first season, we-- I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer acknowledged, to which Aniston replied, "It was reciprocated."
"At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other," Schwimmer continued. "But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship. So and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."
Aniston said that the two channeled all their adoration and love for each other into their on-screen characters, but that they did show some PDA while filming.
"We would spoon and fall asleep on the couch," Aniston recalled after Schwimmer spoke of their physical displays of affection.
For more from the recent Friends reunion, check out the video below.
