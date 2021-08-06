Jennifer Aniston Claps Back at Criticism Over Cutting Non-Vaccinated People Out of Her Life
Jennifer Aniston is taking a stand. The 52-year-old actress drew criticism earlier this week when she told InStyle that she had decided to cut several people who opted not to get the COVID-19 vaccine out of her life.
In a post to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Aniston explained the reasoning behind her decision, after one fan questioned why she was worried about non-vaccinated people around her if she had received the vaccine.
"Because if you have the [Delta] variant, you are still able to give it to me," Aniston wrote. "I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and/or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) -- and therefore I would put their lives at risk."
"THAT is why I worry," she added. "WE have to care about more than just ourselves here."
Last month, CBS News reported that, out of more than 160 million fully vaccinated people, the CDC found that 5,500 have been hospitalized or died.
"The significance of breakthrough infections is people who are vaccinated can pass it on," Dr. Paul Duprex told the outlet. "What we should think about is not being that human petri dish, not allowing yourself to be the person that allows the virus to replicate out of control and change to the next virus of concern."
In her original statement on the matter, Aniston spoke out against "people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to facts," calling that belief system "a real shame."
"I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," she said to InStyle. "I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day."
Aniston added that the situation is "tricky" because "everyone is entitled to their own opinion -- but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."
