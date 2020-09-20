When it comes to memorable stunts, you can't do much better than staging fun cast reunions. This year's Emmy Awards took that to the next level with an adorable mini Friends reunion.

After Jennifer Aniston helped host Jimmy Kimmel present the first award of the night, he later checked in with her to make sure she'd gotten home safe, and was ready for her category -- Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.

"I barely made it, but we're here," Aniston said, wearing a silk robe, as Courteney Cox poked her head in from the side of the frame and said hello.

"Wait, Courteney's there?" Kimmel asked.

"Of course I am! We live together," Cox said, confused.

"Yeah, we've been roommates since 1994, Jimmy," Aniston added, making a subtle, indirect reference to their characters from Friends.

As Kimmel jokingly reeled from this news, Lisa Kudrow joined the conversation.

"Lisa Kudrow? You live there too?" Kimmel asked.

"Yeah, where else would I live?" she asked with a laugh. When Kimmel suggested she might live with her family, Kudrow scoffed, "Oh, yeah, lots of people live with their families."

Eventually, it was time for the group to head off, because dinner was ready, leaving Kimmel faux-baffled and Friends fans freaking out with joy.

