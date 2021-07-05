Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Have a Mini 'Friends' Reunion on the Fourth of July
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow had some "friend"-ly fun in the sun during the Fourth of July weekend!
The Friends co-stars shared a selfie together on Cox's Instagram page, posing with big smiles -- and, in Kudrow's case, a fun hat! -- as the caption wished followers a "Happy 4th! xoxo."
Joining the crew, in another selfie with Cox, was fellow star Laura Dern, while famous friends like Michelle Pfeiffer, David Spade, Tan France and more sent their love to the fun group in the comments section.
While Aniston, Cox and Kudrow hang out frequently, the recent Friends reunion on HBO Max was the first time all six stars of the iconic sitcom -- the girls plus Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer -- had been together in the same room in years.
During the special, the cast returned to the Warner Bros. soundstage they used to call their TV home, read old scripts and answered behind-the-scenes questions about guest stars, favorite episodes, on-set romances and more!
The reunion even inspired Aniston to think up what a pandemic-themed episode of Friends might look like. In an interview with Today.com last month, the 52-year-old actress guessed how Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Joey, and Chandler would have spent their time in lockdown.
"You might have thought the cast of Friends was actually in a quarantine because all they did was hang out in the apartment, aside from the coffeehouse," she joked. "But the boys would have figured out a game to play -- the one where they didn’t have to drop a ball for how many days."
Aniston noted that she and her fictional pals would have all clapped for the hospital workers nightly, and guessed that the friends would have been strict about remaining indoors, "except maybe not Phoebe so much, because she was a free spirit."
Watch the Friends cast sing their iconic theme song with James Corden in the video below.
