Jennifer Aniston was already a six-time Emmy nominee, but her just-announced seventh nomination marks a first: Until now, Aniston had never been recognized by the Television Academy for her dramatic work.

When the 2020 Emmy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, Aniston was among the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominees for The Morning Show. She stars as Alex Levy, headstrong anchor of a Today show–esque program, on the AppleTV+ hit.

In addition to Aniston's nod, The Morning Show earned eight total nominations, including Steve Carell for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series and Martin Short for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series.

Aniston was previously nominated five times for playing Rachel Green on Friends -- winning the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2002 -- with a sixth nomination for a guest spot on 30 Rock in 2009.

She recently opened up during The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress Roundtable about the years spent fighting to "prove" she could be more than Rachel.

"I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me. I could not escape Rachel from Friends... It's on all the time and you're just like, 'Stop playing this f**king show,'" she quipped. "I completely just fought with myself and who I was in this industry forever because it was just constantly about trying to prove I was more than that."

Aniston's The Morning Show performance has thus far earned her a Golden Globe nomination and SAG Award win for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. ET spoke with Aniston backstage after the win, at which point she realized, "I forgot to thank my freaking cast!" Watch more in the video below.

