Jennifer Aniston Kicks Off National Voter Registration Day

Jennifer Aniston wants you to get out and vote! The actress got National Voter Registration Day started a bit early on Monday, encouraging her followers to check their registration and make a plan to vote early.

Fresh off Sunday night's Emmy Awards, Aniston used a clip from the awards ceremony to get her point across.

"Tomorrow is National Voter Registration Day... Let’s put out the dumpster fire that is 2020 💪🏼🔥🧯🗑," the Friends star captioned a clip of her Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel trying to put out a fire on stage. "Text VOTER to 26797 (or click the link in my bio) to check your registration, and make a plan to vote early. Do it for RBG!"

National Voter Registration Day is on Tuesday. I am a voter. is a non-partisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement by unifying around a central truth: democracy works best when all participate.

This isn't the first time Aniston has used her Instagram to remind fans to to do their civic duty. In July, Aniston and her Friends co-stars, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, reunited to tell their followers, "Friends don't let friends skip elections."

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More

David Dobrik Can't Vote In the Election But Still Wants Fans To Do So!

Meghan Markle Stresses the Importance of Voting in Empowering Talk

Michelle Obama Tells Americans to 'Vote for Joe Biden Like Our Lives Depend on It' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery