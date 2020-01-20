Jennifer Aniston Shares the Secret Behind Her Stunning SAG Awards Look

Jennifer Aniston is letting her fans on a little secret behind her stunning SAG Awards look.

The Morning Show star made headlines for her appearance at the awards show on Sunday -- and not just because of her run-in with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Aniston, 50, couldn't have looked more beautiful when she arrived on the red carpet in a curve-hugging white gown by John Galliano for Christian Dior.

"No wrinkles... harder than it looks!" Aniston wrote on Instagram on Monday, alongside a shot of herself leaning back in her car ride over to the SAG Awards. "Somewhere between these two photos my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work!"

Aniston told ET on the red carpet that the showstopping design was one that she gifted herself. "This is a vintage dress that I had. It's a present I gave to myself," she revealed. "Well, this is an investment."

The actress -- who took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show -- also opened up about fans clamoring for a photo of her and Pitt, after the pair had crossed paths several times during awards season.

"It's hysterical," she said. "But what else are they going to talk about?"

The reunion everyone was waiting for came after Aniston headed backstage following her award win. See more in the video below.

