Jennifer Aniston 'So Happy' For Paul Rudd on Being Named Sexiest Man Alive
Jennifer Aniston is not surprised that her friend and former co-star, Paul Rudd, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2021. Aniston took to her Instagram Story Thursday to congratulate Rudd on the news, writing that she's "so happy" to see the Ant Man actor get the official distinction.
"This makes me so happy. We've ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people's Sexiest Man Alive!" Aniston wrote, sharing a video from Rudd's photo shoot.
The Morning Show actress also shared a snap of the two of them cuddling from their 1998 romantic comedy, The Object of My Affection, pointing out Rudd's much talked-about ageless appearance. "You don't age, which is weird," she wrote over the image. "But we still love you."
Along with The Object of My Affection, the pair also appeared together in the 2012 comedy Wanderlust, but their most memorable on-screen role together probably has to be the final two season of Friends, in which Rudd played Phoebe's (Lisa Kudrow) husband, Mike Hannigan.
The 52-year-old actor was bestowed the title on Tuesday's episode of The Late Show.
Colbert welcomed Rudd out under the guise of just promoting his new film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and the handsome star participated in a sketch about having his sexiness levels tested scientifically.
After pouring water all over himself, acting like a puppy at a dog show and undergoing an awkward medical examination, Colbert broke the news that Rudd was, in fact, not sexy. When he humbly accepted the diagnosis, Colbert pulled a Willy Wonka-like twist and revealed that humility was the sexiest attribute of all -- thus announcing his title as People's Sexiest Man Alive.
He also revealed the People magazine cover featuring Rudd, which the publication also posted to Instagram.
Rudd is taking over the title from actor Michael B. Jordan, who was named 2020's Sexiest Man Alive.
