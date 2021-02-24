Jennifer Aniston fans are noticing a habit of her character, Rachel Green, on Friends, and it's gone viral on TikTok.

The TikTok compilation features Aniston, as Rachel, clearing her throat in almost every scene she appears in on the beloved sitcom.

"Jennifer Aniston has this sort of vocal tic that she does at the beginning of every single sentence that she starts on any [episode] that she's in," the individual shared in the viral post. "It's very specific, and it's very hard to unsee once you notice it."

This isn't the first time fans have noticed Green's vocal quirk. In 2019, someone put together a similar compilation video on YouTube.

But after scouring the internet, true Friends stans have pointed out that Aniston is acting and that this is definitely part of Green's character.

I'm not even a "Friends" fan and I can tell that it's not a Jennifer Aniston Vocal Tic it's a Rachel tic. Watch Jennifer in interviews and she doesn't do it.



People are silly, for real. pic.twitter.com/9oJNirh4hP — Nicole™ 🍸😷 (@Sassynic) February 24, 2021

"I'm not even a Friends fan and I can tell that it's not a 'Jennifer Aniston Vocal Tic,' it's a Rachel tic. Watch Jennifer in interviews and she doesn't do it. People are silly, for real," one Twitter user wrote.

More fake news. That "verbal tic" that Jennifer Aniston has in Friends? Yeah, no, that's called acting. She clears her throat when her character is uncomfortable with what she is saying (because it's a lie, or awkward, etc).



This is what acting is about. — Chills Ahoy (@ChillsAhoy) February 23, 2021

"More fake news. That 'verbal tic' that Jennifer Aniston has in Friends? Yeah, no, that's called acting. She clears her throat when her character is uncomfortable with what she is saying (because it's a lie, or awkward, etc). This is what acting is about," another user added.

Just another reason to love and appreciate every quirky, funny and adorable thing that makes Rachel Green who she is.

