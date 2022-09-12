Jennifer Coolidge is now an Emmy winner! The 61-year-old actress won her first career Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, beating out her White Lotus co-stars, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney, as well as Dopesick’s Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham.

“Thank you! Gosh, what a night!” Coolidge said while accepting her award onstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. "I just want to say to my fellow nominees, just to be in your company, it's incredible."

But things took an unexpectedly hilarious turn when the White Lotus star shared that she took a lavender bath that evening before the show "and it made me swell up inside my dress." "I'm having a hard time speaking," she admitted half-jokingly. "Anyway, this is so thrilling!"

As the seconds whittled down for Coolidge's acceptance speech, the actress became understandably more frenetic as she tried to list everyone she needed to thank for her first Emmy win before the music started to inevitably play her off.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing and I'm full, I'm full!" she said, pleading with the music cues person to let her have a little bit more time for her "thank you's" before she ultimately succumbed to the music and grooved in her sparkly green gown onstage to the delight of the audience. "Okay..."

Prior to Monday night, the actress won a Critics Choice Award and was nominated for a SAG Award for her acclaimed performance as the troubled and grief-stricken hotel guest Tanya McQuoid, a role she’s set to reprise in the second installment of the HBO series.

Slated for October, creator Mike White’s series will return as the action moves from Hawaii to Sicily, with Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Tom Hollander and others joining the franchise.

While Coolidge is famous for a number of iconic roles in American Pie and Christopher Guest films, The White Lotus garnered her more attention than ever before. “It didn't matter where I was this year. It didn't matter that I had a mask on. I could be in a motorboat up in Maine going by another speedboat and someone would be like, 'White Lotus.' I mean, it was weird. Everyone saw it. Everyone saw that thing,” she previously told ET.

