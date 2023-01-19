Jennifer Coolidge has just joined TikTok, and her first video is already packed with star power.

The White Lotus star began her inaugural post on the platform by performing a dramatic reading of a "poem" she said she likes.

"Hi, this is my first TikTok, and I was trying to think of something cool to do, and I think I'm just gonna do a poem that I like," Coolidge began before reciting the words to Jennifer Lopez's "Jenny from the Block."

"Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got by the rocks that I got," she continued. "I'm still Jenny, Jenny, Jenny from the block."

Coolidge then slowly panned to her left, where the singer of the hit track was sitting beside her.

"I like that," Lopez said, mesmerized by Coolidge's performance as if these were lyrics she had heard for the very first time. "I really, really like that."

Coolidge then panned the camera back to her, ending the video with a sly smirk.

"Trying out TikTok! 💋👀 @jlo," she captioned the post, tagging the pop star.

Coolidge's duet with Lopez comes as the pair are promoting their new rom-com, Shotgun Wedding. ET spoke to Lopez and her co-star, Josh Duhamel, about the film and their experience working with the newly-minted Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winner.

"It was one of those things where everything came together," Lopez said of the film. "And then we had this really big expensive supporting cast, amazing stars and comedians that were supporting us."

As for Duhamel, he said he's been a fan of Coolidge since her Seinfeld days.

"I’m a huge fan," Duhamel raved. "She is a wonderful person to have around the set. She's very chill."

"What I’ll never forget about working with Jennifer was that we didn't know if she was like, doing it on purpose or if it was like part of her thing -- it's almost like an Andy Kaufman thing," he added of Coolidge's oddball character choices. "It makes everybody feel like we need another take, and she's like, 'No, I’m good.' And then you see it, and it's brilliant... She's one of those enigmas."

