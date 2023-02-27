Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Fans Wanting Pamela Anderson to Join 'The White Lotus' (Exclusive)
Backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards after The White Lotus won the top prize for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Jennifer Coolidge spoke with ET's Denny Directo about season 3 of the HBO series.
While Coolidge's character, Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, was killed off at the end of season 2, fans are still hoping that she'll somehow return in the third installment of creator Mike White's ongoing social satire about various guests and employees at a luxury hotel.
However, when her co-star, Jon Gries, suggested that "Jennifer play Jennifer's sister," Coolidge quickly shut it down. "I don't think Mike's going to allow that," she said.
But Coolidge seemed more open to the idea that Pamela Anderson joins as Tanya's sister. "Oh wow," she said when Directo brought it up.
"I just recently saw Pam's documentary and I called 100 people to watch it. And I swear to God, we all had the same reaction. It's amazing," Coolidge said of Pamela, a love story on Netflix. "You finally get the real story and she's got this huge comeback."
Coolidge's comments come after a campaign to get Anderson on The White Lotus went viral on Twitter. And during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Anderson herself addressed the possibility of joining the series. "I heard about it," she told Barrymore. "I want to watch it but I heard everyone loves it and it's crazy. I'm up for anything."
While Anderson hasn't seen The White Lotus -- "I can't get it in Canada," she revealed -- the former Baywatch star is open to the idea. "I think that would be an incredible challenge, but like I said, I'm not an ambitious person. I just like to go with the flow," she said. "So, I don't really know what's next but I know I haven't really had the opportunity to see what I'm capable of on film yet."
