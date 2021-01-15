Sex and the City fans are still wondering how the HBO Max revival will be without Kim Cattrall in the role of Samantha Jones, including Jennifer Coolidge.

The 59-year-old Legally Blonde star was asked on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen if she was considering throwing her name in the ring to be the fourth woman on the 10-episode reboot amid a few fans suggesting that she'd be good for the franchise.

"I was a huge, and still am, a Sex and the City fan. It's one of those that you can just watch the reruns and never get tired of them," she said of the show, which starred Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis and aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004. "But I have to say, I am such a Kim Cattrall fan and I don't see anyone being able to replace her in that part."

Coolidge called Cattrall's portrayal of Sam Jones "perfect," adding, "I just don't think you can replace her."

While Coolidge might not be open to starring in the new SATC episodes, Jennifer Hudson would love to be part of the cast. The 39-year-old Oscar winner played Carrie Bradshaw's beloved assistant, Louise from St. Louis, in the first Sex and the City film in 2008.

"I hope so, that would be cool. I am down, I am down!" Hudson told ET's Kevin Frazier.

ET also asked Hudson if she'd been contacted to appear in the revival. Watch the video below to see what she said.

