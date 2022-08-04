Jennifer Coolidge Says 'American Pie' Got Her 'A Lot of Sexual Action,' Slept With 200 People
Jennifer Coolidge on ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 and Why She Wants Ta…
Ronda Rousey Makes Marine's Wish Come True As His Date to Marine…
Brad Pitt Reacts to Shiloh’s Dancing and Says He Wants His Kids …
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking Sum…
Watch Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Dance the Electric Slid…
Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Why Her Marriage to Jay Cutler …
Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Show Off Her Impressive Dance Skills
Tyler Perry on What Oprah Is Like as a Godmother to His Nearly 3…
Jo Koy on His ‘Next Chapter’ and Having Support From His Ex Chel…
Kristin Cavallari Reflects on 'Toxic' Split From Jay Cutler and …
Naomi Judd Doesn't Name Daughters Ashley and Wynonna in Will
Sharna Burgess Gives Birth to First Baby With Brian Austin Green
Demi Lovato Goes Full Punk in 'Substance' Music Video
'RHOBH': Sutton Stracke Responds to Erika Jayne Digs and Lisa Ri…
Angelina Jolie Delivers Tearful Speech With 17-Year-Old Daughter…
New 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Featurette Promises …
Leslie Grace Talks ‘Batgirl’ and the Surprising Way She Learned …
Ellen Pompeo Says 'Grey's Anatomy' Should Keep Going 'Beyond Me'…
Jennifer Coolidge says her iconic role in American Pie came with quite the benefits.
The actress, 60, offered a defining take on MILFs -- which is, of course, short for Mom I'd Like to F**k -- in the 1999 comedy, playing Stifler's (Seann William Scott) magnetically charismatic mother. Years later, Coolidge says that part scored her some unbelievable action in the bedroom.
"I got a lot of play of being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie," she says in an interview with Variety.
"There were so many benefits to doing that movie," she continues. "I mean there would be, like, 200 people that I would have never slept with."
Coolidge is no stranger to playing evocative characters. Among her parts that have been etched in pop culture history are Paulette Bonafonté in Legally Blonde, Sherri Ann Cabot in Best in Show and, most recently, wounded heiress Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus. The latter of which scored Coolidge her first Emmy nomination, while she'll also be one of the only original cast members to return for the HBO anthology's second season.
The part of Tanya was, in fact, written specifically for Coolidge by friend and show creator Mike White -- but the star says she nearly didn't accept it.
"I didn't like the way I looked," she admitted to Variety. "But did I change it for The White Lotus 2? No! I didn't change anything!"
Counters White, "There was just no way she was ever going to say no, because I would have forced her by her hair. The reason I was doing this was to do it with her."
The show was originally conceived of as a limited series that would follow the lives of the guests and staff members at a Hawaiian resort known as The White Lotus.
However, after the show's massive commercial and critical success, it was picked up as an anthology series, in which each season would take place at a different White Lotus resort across the globe.
"They haven't told me what the script is," Coolidge revealed to ET back in November. "But, I hope I have lots of romance and sex in this next one. I felt like I didn't get enough of that in the first one."
Many new stars are set to join Coolidge and Jon Gries for the new season, including F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli and Theo James.
According to Variety, The White Lotus: Sicily will premiere in October.
See a first look at the new season below.
RELATED CONTENT:
'White Lotus' Season 2 First Look Confirms These Characters Are Back
Jennifer Coolidge and 'The White Lotus' Cast Earn Multiple Emmy Noms
Jennifer Coolidge Is Officially Returning to 'The White Lotus'
'The White Lotus' Adds Haley Lu Richardson and More to Season 2
'The White Lotus' Adds Aubrey Plaza to Season 2
'The White Lotus' Casts 'Sopranos' Star Michael Imperioli in Season 2
Jennifer Coolidge Says She Wants More Romance & Sex in 'White Lotus'