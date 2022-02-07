Jennifer Garner is now a proud member of the Hasty Pudding Club.

Garner was named the Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year for 2022 during a ceremony at Harvard University over the weekend. The Hasty Pudding Theatricals is the third oldest theater organization in the world and the university's most prominent theater troupe.

Garner was driven around Cambridge, Massachusetts, in a convertible with members of the theatrical group dressed in drag before she celebrated her induction by playing the saxophone, doing some high kicks as she danced the can-can with students in front of Harvard's Farkas Hall, and showing off some of her moves from her hit film 30 Going on 30.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770

The 49-year-old actress called it "the most fun day ever," after being presented with the university's famed pudding pot.

"I guarantee my day was better and more fun than yours. I am a devoted member of the Hasty Pudding Club from now on, and I will be a nerd in the audience next year, I promise," Garner. "This has been the most fun day ever."

Hasty Pudding organizers said they chose Garner based on more than just her acting career, noting her longtime work as a philanthropist and entrepreneur.

"As a talented actress and philanthropist, Jennifer is a role model to all of us at Hasty Pudding Theatricals," the award’s organizer, Jacqueline Zoeller, said in a statement. "It is so wonderful to celebrate her in this exceptional year with the organization’s return to stage."

During the ceremony, members of the theater troupe paid homage to Garner's film Yes Day, and asked her a series of questions that she had to answer. The first was about the actresses first kiss.

"It was a guy named Matt Crittenden. He tried to go further than a kiss, and I swatted it away. He broke up with me the next day because he said I was a prude, which was a badge I’ve worn proudly ever since," Garner said. "I was 18!"

Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770

Garner also shared some advice she got about receiving the coveted pudding pot from Kerry Washington, who was Harvard's female honoree in 2016.

"I did talk to Kerry Washington the other day, and I decided to tell her to not tell me anything. I said, 'I'm going to go in blind,' and I'm so glad I did. That could have dampened my overall joy and enthusiasm for the day," she shared.

