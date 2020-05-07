Jennifer Garner is praising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank the couple for choosing her and Amy Adams' initiative, #SaveWithStories, to post their son, Archie's, adorable first birthday video.

Garner and Adams launched #SaveWithStories with No Kid Hungry and Save the Children to help kids struggling due to school closures amid the coronavirus pandemic. The account features videos of celebrities reading books, and Markle and her son just became the latest additions to the page.

"Dear Meghan and Harry, Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday," Garner wrote of the video. "We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing have raised the visibility of @savethechildren’s work in the US and UK and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both."

"More than anything watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit," she continued, referencing the book Markle read to Archie. "Thank you for this joyful and meaningful shift in perspective."

Watch the video below for more on Garner.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner Is Frustrated With Her Parents for Going Out This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Meghan Markle Holds a Squirming Archie in Rare Video on His 1st Birthday

Jennifer Garner Expresses Frustration With Her Parents Going Out

Amy Adams Joins Instagram for a Good Cause With Jennifer Garner's Help

Related Gallery