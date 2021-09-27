Jennifer Holliday wowed at the 2021 Tony Awards. The 60-year-old actress brought the crowd to their feet during Sunday's ceremony at the Winter Garden Theater in New York City, when she performed "And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going" from Dreamgirls.

As she sang the ballad, Holliday received claps and cheers from the crowd, who stood on their feet for the majority of her time on stage.

Following Holliday's performance, Audra McDonald and Mary-Louise Parker were among the stars to praise her as the 74th annual ceremony continued.

Wow! Jennifer Holliday just stopped the show with her iconic #Dreamgirls number. #TonyAwardspic.twitter.com/CFYHNRc56E — The McCallum Theatre (@McCallumTheatre) September 27, 2021

Holliday's performance was in honor of the 40th anniversary of the Broadway show, in which she originated the role of Effie White in 1981.

The actress earned a Tony Award for her Dreamgirls performance. In 1982, and the same year she won her trophy, Holliday performed the same song to a similarly boisterous response.

For the 2006 film version of the hit musical, Jennifer Hudson took on the role of Effie, and won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her portrayal.

