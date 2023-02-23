Common and Jennifer Hudson are fueling romance rumors. On Wednesday, the pair was spotted leaving a Malibu restaurant together after having dinner.

In the pic, Common, wearing khakis and a sweatshirt, walks out of Nobu alongside Hudson, who was wearing a sweatsuit and a bright pink jacket.

Backgrid

The pair, who connected on the set of the upcoming action-thriller Breathe, first sparked dating speculation in July, when they were spotted out and about together.

When ET spoke to Hudson two months later, she addressed the romance rumors.

"People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel," she told ET of the chatter. "We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments."

Back in 2017, Hudson called off her engagement to David Otunga after 10 years together. The exes share a 13-year-old son, David. Meanwhile, Common, who has previously been linked to Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson and Serena Williams, most recently split from Tiffany Haddish in late 2021.

