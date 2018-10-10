Tippi Shorter knows all about naturally curly hair. With celeb clients including Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Yara Shahidi and Amandla Stenberg, Shorter is a pro at working with gorgeous curls and creating jaw-dropping looks with products that nourish and maintain the health of a woman's tresses. With an emphasis on prepping the locks, the hair guru shares the seven staples she always brings to set (and uses on herself!).

Watch her dish above and shop the exact products below.

dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse $35

A go-to prep product for Shorter, this rinse neutralizes dry or irritated scalp while cleansing any type of hair.

Mizani True Textures Cleansing Cream Conditioner $11

Hydrates every type of hair, including naturally straight, curly or chemically straightened.

dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Leave-In Hair Therapy $30

This spray leaves your hair shiny, seals the cuticles and detangles tresses -- an essential for creating a base that's easy to work with.

Mizani True Textures Twist and Coil Jelly $9

Ideal for styling curly hair, this jelly defines curls and eliminates frizz.

dpHUE Argan Oil Therapy $30

You can never have too much oil, according to the celeb hair guru! Not only can this product moisturize the hair and scalp, it can also be used on dry hands, elbows, knees and heels.

GammaPiu Ion Ceramic Blow Dryer $74

A professional blow dryer is a key item in Shorter's kit. It blows heated air instead of blowing a lot of wind, which causes friction, frizz and tangles. This dryer also contains a deep well -- ideal for a diffuser to maintain the spring of waves, curls and coils.

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand $270

The interchangeable barrels means fewer cords and you can achieve all sizes of curls from tight to bouncy waves.

Learn how to create a chic faux hawk, straight from the pro:

