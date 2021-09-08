The first teaser trailer for Don't Look Up is like a "Where's Waldo?" of famous people. The latest project from Adam McKay stars Jennifer Lawrence as an astronomy grad student, Kate Dibiasky, and Leonardo DiCaprio as her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, who discover a comet is going to hit Earth. And no one really seems to care.

You care about who's in this, though, as they pop up rapid fire throughout the trailer: There's Meryl Streep as the president! There's Timothée Chalamet in a wig! There's Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry as morning show hosts! There's Ariana Grande as... Ariana Grande? The cast also includes Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman and Kid Cudi. And more!

Experience the be all, end all movie event of the year starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep.



Don’t Look Up is in select theaters on December 10 and arrives December 24 on Netflix pic.twitter.com/hGi8PVVxZZ — Netflix (@netflix) September 8, 2021

Netflix is giving Don't Look Up a prime awards season release and makes sure to credit McKay for Oscar winners The Big Short and Vice, but in the same breath it makes sure you know he did Step Brothers and Anchorman, too. So maybe we have no idea what this movie is going to be.

Don't Look Up is in select theaters on Dec. 10 and on Netflix on Dec. 24.

