Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Spotted House Hunting in Malibu

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are house hunting!

A source tells ET that despite having to put their wedding plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the lovebirds are "doing great" and searching for a summer home in Malibu, California. The two were recently spotted checking out a beachfront property that rents for $70,000 a month.

"Jennifer and Alex love Malibu, and love spending time there," the source says. "The couple has used quarantine as a time or slow down and enjoy themselves and their family."

"Both are looking forward to getting married but aren’t in a rush," adds the source. "When it happens it will happen."

The search for a summer home comes the same week Lopez and Rodriguez welcomed a new family member -- an adorable Goldendoodle puppy! The two revealed via Instagram that it was a surprise gift for Lopez's 12-year-old son, Maximilian.

"Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial!" Lopez captioned a sweet video of Max holding his new pal, with his twin sister, Emme, by his side. "We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven't named him yet! ✨What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon! 🐶"

