Jennifer Lopez may be an international superstar, but that isn’t stopping her from paying it forward. The entertainer is the executive producer and star of the inspiring, new Quibi series, Thanks a Million, which sees her and other celebrities kickstarting chains of kindness by gifting unsuspecting people $100,000.

The catch, as the first trailer shows, is that they then have to give half of that money away to someone else.

Across 10 episodes, $1,000,000 will be put in the hands of everyday people by the likes of Lopez, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss, who are grateful for the impact those individuals had on their own lives.

“Everyday acts of kindness connect us in unsuspecting ways,” Kloss says as the trailer shows the A-List stars moved to tears by the people they’re trying to help.

Quibi

The star-studded series is just one of many anticipated new programs coming to Quibi. Set to launch on April 6, the mobile streaming platform will feature 50 original “quick bites” of content made up of episodes that are 10 minutes in length or less. In addition to Lopez, Chrissy Teigen is set to rule on small claims cases on Chrissy’s Court, while Sophie Turner will lead a dramatic new show about surviving a plane crash.

Meanwhile, the platform has also announced a new season of Reno 911!, a musical drama starring Darren Criss, a doggy home makeover series hosted by Tyler Cameron and more that will premiere at a later date.

Thanks a Million premieres Sunday, April 6 on Quibi.

