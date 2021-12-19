Jennifer Lopez is shutting down reports that she's upset after Ben Affleck's recent comments about his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Earlier this week, the Tender Bar star appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show and discussed the time he spent with the 49-year-old actress and how alcoholism affected his marriage, telling the radio host that he felt "trapped" in his marriage to Garner.

"I was trapped. You know, I was like, I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy. What do I do? And what I did was like, drink a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution," Affleck explained.

The comments quickly caught fire on social media, with Affleck later clarifying them on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Amid the backlash, reports surfaced that Lopez was offended by what Affleck had to say in the interview, which she told People on Saturday were "simply not true."

"This story is simply not true," Lopez told the magazine. "It is not how I feel."

Adding of Affleck who she rekindled a relationship with earlier this year, "I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person."

During Wednesday's episode of the late night talk show, at which Lopez was seen supporting and escorting the actor to, Affleck attempted to set the record straight.

“I was really happy with it,” he told the host of his interview with Stern, adding that he thought the two-hour conversation was “meaningful.”

Affleck said that he spent the interview praising the time he spent with his ex-wife. “I had gone on about how much we respected each other and how we cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first,” he said. “And went through our stuff. And they said that I had blamed by ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped in this marriage and just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy.”

Affleck said he didn’t have a problem being the “sad Batman” or “Dunkin Donuts” meme guy, but that when it comes to his family, “I have to draw a line and be clear."

"That’s not true. I don’t believe that. It’s the exact opposite of who I am," he said of the negative remarks made about him on social media. "What I believe and I would never want my kids to think that I would ever say a bad word about their mom.”

Garner and Affleck, who share Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, were married in 2005 and were divorced in 2018, a decision he says was "amicable" for both of them.

