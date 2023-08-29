Who's that girl?

Jennifer Love Hewitt is gearing up for fall -- and she's starting with a new look. Over the weekend, the 9-1-1 actress shared a before and after video of her transformation.

"Was time to spice things up 🌶️ @jenniferlovehewitt @ninezeroone #901girl," she captioned the clip.

In the video, the intro to Beyoncé's "Me Myself and I" plays as a video of Hewitt with her long, honey blonde tresses starts, before it cuts to her hair on the floor. Hewitt appears back in the frame to make the big reveal as she shakes her new darker bob.

In a follow-up post, the Party of Five star shared a closer look at the transformation.

"Before and After! @nikkilee901 Ready for Fall🎃🧡," she wrote.

Fans took to the comments to react to her new look.

"Love the new hairstyle 😍 @jenniferlovehewitt ❤️ #gorgeous," one user wrote.

"Oooh it’s reallyyyy pretty. I think you just unlocked the color of the fall," another added.

Giving her fans one more look, Hewitt shared a fun post from her Holiday Junkie page, where she shares cute decor ideas for holidays and birthday parties.

"Let’s have fun together celebrating the holidays and making magic! #holidayjunkie," she captioned the video that puts her fresh bob on display.

Hewitt -- who fans are used to seeing with long dark tresses -- is married to Brian Hallisay. Together, they share Autumn, 9, Atticus, 8, and Aidan, 2. In June, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star penned a sweet post to her love in honor of Father's Day.

"This one. I knew I loved him as a person, best friend and husband. But then to see him as a father it grew so much deeper," she wrote on Instagram next to a picture of Hallisay. "Three times I have watched him truly give all to our babies. We love you so much! Happy Father’s Day! ❤️."

