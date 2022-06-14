You never know when you're going to need to have your Real Housewives knowledge handy -- even on Jeopardy!. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais took to Instagram to share a clip from a recent episode of the long-running game show which had a contestant stumped when she was asked to identify which Real Housewives franchise Richards, Rinna and Beauvais were from.

"Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais get 'real,' Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik read off after the contestant chose a question from the "3 For The Show" category.

"Who are The Real Housewives," the contestant hesitantly responded.

"More specific?" Bialik urged the Jeopardy! hopeful.

"Of Orange County?" the constant said. "No," Bialik replied. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"I love @jeopardy 🙏❤️ #BeverlyHillsbaby 😜," Richards captioned the cute clip, which was met with comments from her fellow RHOB co-stars.

"HELLO!!!!!😂 Orange county?," Rinna wrote. While Beauvais simply responded with laughing and clapping emojis. "😂😂👏🏽."

Rinna reposted the video on her page, writing, "Repost from @kylerichards18. I love @jeopardy 🙏❤️ #BeverlyHillsbaby 😜*We love a @jeopardy moment!! 💎."

Beauvais also shared the hilarious moment captioning her post, "You know you’ve made it! @jeopardy 😂 repost @kylerichards18."

This isn't the first time The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been the subject of a Jeopardy! question.

Last year, Rinna shared a video on Instagram of her name being revealed as an answer on Jeopardy! The moment originally aired during a 2019 episode of the game show.

In the clip, a contestant selected the celebrity couples category and was given a clue that referenced Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin.

"This Real Housewife of Beverly Hills is Mrs. Harry Hamlin."

"When you are a @jeopardy question," Rinna captioned the post. "OMG!!!!!!!! #MrsHarryHamlin."

Rinna also appeared as a clue during a 2018 episode of the show: "Lisa Rinna credits keeping things steamy for her marriage to this actor lasting '150 years in Hollywood math.'"

Sharing a screenshot on her Instagram Story at the time, Rinna wrote: "Jeopardy. Bitches."

For more on the beloved game show, check out the video below.

