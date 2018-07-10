Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Are Leaving 'Little People, Big World' After 14 Years

After growing up in front of viewers on the long-running TLC docuseries Little People, Big World, Jeremy Roloff is saying goodbye.

The 28-year-old reality star and his wife, longtime castmember Audrey Roloff, announced their departure from the show in a touching and appreciative message posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

"After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come," Jeremy wrote, alongside a photo of himself and his wife sitting on a bale of hay in a wooden barn with their 9-month-old daughter, Ember Jean, sitting on Audrey's lap.

"A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride," Jeremy continued. "We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun."

The new dad -- who himself is the son of the docuseries' main stars, Matt and Amy Roloff -- said he and his wife will continue to support his family "as they carry the #LPBW torch onward," adding, "the show must go on!"

Jeremy went on to explain that, while they may not be appearing on the popular TLC series, they are "not disappearing."

"We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!" he wrote, referring to the marriage blog he and his wife started, Beating 50 Percent, that focuses on improving and helping faith-based covenant marriages.

He then again expressed gratitude to their fans, sharing, "[We] always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you… THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision."

Little People, Big World premiered on TLC in 2006, when Jeremy was 16 years old. He went on to tie the knot with Audrey in 2014, and the pair welcomed their first child in September 2017.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Little People, Big World' Stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Welcome Baby Girl Ember Jean!

'Little People, Big World' Stars Matt and Amy Roloff File for Divorce After 27 Years of Marriage

'Little People Big World' Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Enjoy Romantic Honeymoon

Related Gallery