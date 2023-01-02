Jeremy Renner is currently hospitalized following a weather-related accident over the weekend, ET has learned.

“As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," a rep for the 51-year-old actor said in a statement on Sunday. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

Renner was in the Mt. Rose Highway area in Reno, Nevada when the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office "responded to a traumatic injury," according to a press release.

"Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital," the release reads. "Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident."

Story developing...

