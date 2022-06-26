Jerry O'Connell is "shocked" that he and wife Rebecca Romijn are still married. ET's Deidre Behar spoke to O'Connell and his The Talk co-host, Natalie Morales, at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards Friday, where they discussed their show, O'Connell's upcoming wedding anniversary and more.

"We haven't thought really about it because I think we're both shocked that we made it this far. We're still getting over just the shock of still being married," O'Connell joked when asked how he and Romijn will be celebrating 15 years of marriage next month.

Jokes aside, O'Connell is ready to mark their marriage milestone, telling ET that he's already purchased his wife a gift.

"I actually already purchased an above moderately priced piece of hardware," the TV personality shared. "It has a stone in it. It's not the cleanest stone, but I mean, I tried. I tried."

As for how they'll celebrate, the 47-year-old actor said he and Romijn will likely do something with their twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie, 13.

"I know this doesn't sound the most romantic, probably something with our kids," O'Connell said. "Our kids are 13, so they're always like, 'Well, what are we doing? You're going by yourselves? What do you mean you're going by yourselves? So weird.'"

The couple tied the knot in July 2007 and have been together ever since. Romijn, who was previously married to John Stamos, divorced the Full House star back in 2005.

The X-Men actress spoke about her first marriage during an appearance on The Talk in May, where O’Connell noted the found memories his wife still has of her time with Stamos.

"When I’m with you personally, and I hear you talk about your ex-husband, it sounds like it was fun," O’Connell said. "You always have really fun memories."

"I do, I have a lot of really fun memories," Romijn said. "I have a lot of fond memories of him. A lot of things about him that I miss. But yeah, it’s tricky. It’s a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking."

Though heartbreaking, the trio have remained friends, with O'Connell assuring viewers that there's no bad blood between him and Stamos.

“We’re all friends, come on," he said on the show.

While Romijn was not by his side Friday, O'Connell was all smiles as he geared up to present at the Daytime Emmys alongside Morales. The Jerry Maguire moment actor marveled at the moment and being "IRL" again after the COVID-19 pandemic largely halted in-person awards shows.

"It's really fun, at The Talk, our show, The Bold and the Beautiful is our lead in, and we're very grateful for them and sort of -- this is a celebration for everything in daytime, but it's sort of fun to see everybody IRL, you know?" O'Connell said.

See more from TV's big night in the video below.

