It's been 30 years since Seinfeld, the "show about nothing," became one of the most celebrated and successful comedies in TV history, and Jerry Seinfeld himself is reflecting on his memories from the show.

The 65-year-old comedian, who served as the star and co-creator of the self-titled sitcom, recently sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner ahead of the release of the upcoming season of his new Netflix series, Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, and he dished on what it was like to shoot the Seinfeld pilot three decades ago.

"You know, what I remember is I felt really uncomfortable," Seinfeld recalled. "To go from stand-up comedy to acting, that was my first real, professional acting moment that I ever had."

"It was me and Jason [Alexander], and I think we were in the coffee shop and I just remember feeling very tight, and then I relaxed very quickly," he added. "But that's what I remember about the first one, going, 'I've got to relax.'"

Looking back at an ET flashback interview when we spoke with the cast of Seinfeld on set years ago, the comedian marveled at how much things have changed, but admitted that, for him, it's hard to remember how he felt back then.

"When you look back at earlier times of your life, sometimes it's hard to get there. You know, how did I feel, what was that like, was that still me, you know? Sometimes it feels like somebody else," he reflected. "I'm very in the present."

Seinfeld also recently received his fourth Emmy nomination for Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee -- this time in the Outstanding Informational Series or Special category. While the star is appreciative, he mentioned during an episode of the series that he doesn't really care about trophies or critical accolades.

"Because it's about the public. Comedy's about the laugh, which is the public telling you, 'Yes, that was good.' So when you get that, that's the real thing," the acclaimed stand up explained. "For someone to give you an award [showing] that these 50 people decided you're good, you go, 'Well, that's nothing compared to the audience.' They're the ones who really decide."

Season 11 of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee premieres July 19 on Netflix.

