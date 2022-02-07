Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira are going their separate ways after less than three years of marriage.

According to multiple reports, Larangeira filed for divorce from the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star on Jan. 20 at a Monmouth County, New Jersey, court. The filing comes just months after the pair reconciled their rocky relationship. Pivarnick filed for divorce in January 2021, but the case was thrown out by September.

In court docs provided by the county clerk and obtained by People, Larangeira cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for their divorce.

The Sun was the first to report the news.

The couple's relationship issues played out on the MTV reality television series, with Pivarnick sharing her frustration over their lack of intimacy.

"It's like, we'll fight and then whoever starts the fight won't want to bang," she told Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese during an episode that aired last year. "So he don't want to bang, I don't want to bang, no one wants to bang."

"I'm not perfect by any means. I'm not the most perfect wife ever," she added. "I yell at him, I'll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we're both wrong. But see how I'm admitting it to you? He won't ever admit that he's wrong."

Speaking to ET last month ahead of the show's season 5 premiere, Pivarnick said her relationship with Larangeira was "up and down."

"It's up and down," Pivarnick admitted. "It's a roller coaster -- you know, I take it day by day. That's all I can do."

The 35-year-old reality star also addressed the couple going to therapy, something she's been open about on past seasons of the show.

"Therapy. You'll see us going to therapy. And a lot of stuff that happens between us this season," she added of what the show has in store regarding their marriage. "You'll see a lot of stuff that has to do with Chris and I and our relationship and everything we've been through, so stay tuned for that."

Pivarnick and the 42-year-old sanitation worker started dating in 2016 before getting engaged in 2018. The pair tied the knot in 2019, in a wedding that played out on the long-running TV series.

ET has reach out to the couple's reps for comment.

