Jessa Duggar Announces Birth of Baby No. 5 With Husband Ben Seewald

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are the proud parents of a new baby boy!

Jessa announced the birth of baby No. 5 in an Instagram post on Saturday and then directed her followers to her YouTube channel for the entire birth story. Prior to giving birth on Dec. 19 just before 4 a.m., Jessa said she had a feeling "this is going to be a very big baby, and I've said that for a while."

She guessed in the 9-pound range.

On Dec. 18, Jessa said she woke up and felt her first "real contraction." And off she and the hubby headed to the hospital. Once there, Jessa shared she needed the help of her midwife with labor positions to help rotate the baby. She said that the midwife helped her for three to four hours.

Then, after 21 hours into labor, Jessa gave birth to a baby boy at around 3:24 a.m.

"It was the sweetest moment when they raised the baby up, put him on me and just holding him there," she said. "I think there was just so many emotions in that moment. So many things you're processing. It's been a year since we lost our last baby, just a flood of emotions."

Then came time to weigh the baby, and Jessa nailed it -- 9 pounds, 14 ounces.

The 10-minute video, which did not disclose the baby's name, ends with the new baby boy's siblings rushing into the hospital room to meet him for the first time.

It was back in September when the former Counting On star and Ben revealed they were going to welcome their fifth child -- seven months after they revealed they suffered a pregnancy loss.

"After a heartbreaking loss last year, we are so grateful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby," the former reality TV star wrote over a screenshot of the YouTube video titled "A Baby on the Way & Romantic Getaway."

"After a heartbreaking loss of our baby last year, just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way, and we could not be more excited," Jessa said as the video begins and a positive pregnancy test sitting on the counter appears on the screen.

The latest addition to the Seewald household joins siblings, Spurgeon Elliott, Henry Wilberforce, Ivy Jane, and Fern Elliana.

Congrats!

