Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage With Luxurious Spa Day

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are celebrating a big milestone!

The couple hit 10 years of marriage on Saturday and celebrated the special occasion with a sweet spa day at Tomoka Spa in Beverly Hills. Alba shared a few pics and videos to her Instagram Story, captioning her first post, "Anniversary Vibes."

The actress then shared a video of her and Warren's "after treatment refreshments." "Happy anniversary, baby," Alba told her hubby, who joked their "jellies" were made of toenails. "No! they're like mochi," Alba laughed.

Following their day at the spa, the pair headed off for a romantic dinner and few drinks.

Alba, who shares three kids with Warren -- Honor, 9, Haven, 6, and Hayes, 4 months -- recently opened up about making her marriage a priority.

"I always try to get home from work for bath time and to cuddle the kids before bed. After that, Cash and I have dinner together and talk about our days," she revealed to Redbook. "I need ‘us’ time all the time.”

